Kristin Chenoweth to Team With Lindsay Lohan For Netflix Christmas Movie OUR LITTLE SECRET

Our Little Secret is currently in production.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Kristin Chenoweth will star in a new Netflix holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan.

Variety reports that the Stephen Herek-directed film will following two exes – played by Lohan and Ian Harding – who are forced to celebrate Christmas together when they discover that their current partners are siblings.

Lohan is also set to reunite with her Mean Girls co-star, Tim Meadows, who will also be appearing in the film. 

The cast also includes Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger. Characters and their descriptions are being kept under wraps.

Written by Hailey DeDominicis, Our Little Secret is currently in production.

Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. Her notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination). She will soon star in a musical adaptation of Queen of Versailles.

In 2009, Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include "American Gods," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" "The Muppets," and the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes National Champions, Holidate, The Witches, Rio 2, The Peanuts Movie, and more.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This past January 2023, she released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."



