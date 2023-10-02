Kristin Chenoweth Will Duet with Johnny Mathis on His 7th Holiday Album

On October 13, music legend Johnny Mathis is due to release his seventh holiday album, Christmastime Is Here. Released by Legacy Recordings, the album is produced by Jay Landers and Fred Mollin and will feature a duet with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

The complete track list is a follows:

1. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

2. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (with Kristin Chenoweth)

3. “Christmas Time Is Here”

4. “Merry Christmas, Baby”

5. “White Christmas”

6. “When a Child Is Born”

7. “Blue Christmas”

8. “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You”

9. “Little Town of Bethlehem”

10. “Auld Lang Syne”

Mathis' other holiday albums include: Merry Christmas (1958), Sounds of Christmas (1963), Give Me Your Love for Christmas (1969), Christmas Eve With Johnny Mathis (1986), The Christmas Album (2002), and Sending You a Little Christmas (2013).