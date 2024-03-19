Kristin Chenoweth Named a 2024 Matrix Awards Honoree

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Chenoweth is among those nominated for the New York Women in Communications's 2024 Matrix Awards.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will star in, and also act as a producer on, The Queen of Versailles, which will have its pre-Broadway engagement in Boston this year. Ms. Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage. She is currently filming the romantic comedy Our Little Secret for Netflix opposite Lindsay Lohan. Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination). In 2009, Ms. Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include “Glee” (Emmy nominations), "American Gods," “GCB,” "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants," "The Muppets," and Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes RV, Four Christmases, Holidate, Deck the Halls, and A Christmas Love Story, which Ms. Chenoweth produced. She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Chenoweth recently released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."

The Matrix Awards by NYWICI is an opportunity to recognize the exceptional leaders in the industry and applaud the women who have paved the way and those who will continue to do so. This year’s theme is Rule Breakers. The 2024 honorees are all challenging the status quo and in fact, they don’t accept the status quo. Instead, they are carving their own path forward.

The 2024 Matrix Awards will be held on May 21, 2024 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

2024 MATRIX HONOREES

Kristin Chenoweth

EMMY® and TONY® Award Winning Actress and Singer

Jill Cress

Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

Nina Garcia

Editor-in-Chief, ELLE, Hearst Magazines

Meredith Kopit Levien

President and Chief Executive Officer, The New York Times Company

Jennifer Lowney

Global Head of Communications, Citi

Nancy Reyes

CEO of the Americas, BBDO

Rakia Reynolds

Founder and Executive Officer, Skai Blue Media