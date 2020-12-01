Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies on PBS featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced the national broadcast of IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, a weekly music series to air on PBS!
Enjoy selections from Leonard Bernstein's love letter to New York City, On the Town, performed by Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Listen to Hollywood Bowl favorite Kristin Chenoweth sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and hear six-time Tony Award-winning singer Audra McDonald perform "When Did I Fall In Love" from Fiorello!, "Make Someone Happy" from Do Re Mi and Henry Mancini's "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's.
The performance will also feature the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Kevin Stites, Bramwell Tovey and Gustavo Dudamel.
Earlier this year, the Hollywood Bowl officially canceled its 2020 season, the first time a season has been canceled in the venue's 98-year history, in an effort to protect artists, audiences and staff from the spread of COVID-19. This television series, which aired in Southern California earlier this summer, allows viewers nationwide to experience iconic moments from the LA Phil archives at the Hollywood Bowl. Six episodes featuring the "best of" live performances from the past 10 years at the Bowl will be hosted by the LA Phil's Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.
The Hollywood Bowl summer roster always features a broad variety of artists and genres, showcasing world-class artists ranging from classical and pop to jazz, rock and world music. The new series features the return of legendary Hollywood Bowl favorites, as well as acclaimed artists making their Hollywood Bowl debuts, while celebrating the music from a diverse array of cultures and communities around the world.
IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL premieres on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 9PM on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings), PBS SoCal, pbssocal.org/bowl and on the free PBS app.
Learn more about In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl programming here.
