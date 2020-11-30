Kristin Chenoweth Appears on This Week's CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth feels petite about...peeing?

Kristin sits down with Conan to talk about their kindred need for an audience, life-changing advice from Carol Burnett, and Kristin's Food Network show Candy Land. Plus, Conan considers his impact on the English language as he and his team Review the Reviewers.

Listen to the podcast episode below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004.

Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

She hosts "Candy Land," now airing on Food Network.

