Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez's WANDAVISION Emmy Nominations Put Them One Step Closer to EGOT Status

Double Emmy nominees Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez could be one step closer to achieving EGOT status as a pair if they win awards for their original music for Disney Plus Marvel series WandaVision!

Robert Lopez has already double EGOTed on his own, winning Tonys for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon alongside an Emmy for his work on Wonder Pets. Winning Emmys for WandaVision's title sequence and hit song "Agatha All Along" could put Kristen Anderson-Lopez in a similar position, with only a Tony separating her from the coveted title.

"EGOT" signifies a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

The pair, who won Academy Awards for Frozen's "Let It Go" and Coco's "Remember Me," are also responsible for the Tony Award-nominated music for the Frozen Broadway musical.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez are one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in history, on stage and screen.

Alongside writing award-winning songs for Frozen, Up Here, and Coco, the pair collaborated on the music for Broadway musical In Transit.

Listen to their Emmy-nominated song "Agatha All Along" here: