Kings Knights, Maidens and More! A Review of All Things CAMELOT

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, on Monday, March 4 at 6:30pm the medieval court of King Arthur and The Knights of the Round Table will come to life on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater with Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a one-night-only concert event to benefit Lincoln Center Theater.

Need a review of the classic musical before the big night? We're here to help!

Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the production as King Arthur, a role originated on Broadway in 1960 by Richard Burton (and reprised by him in 1980). Subsequent Broadway Arthurs included Richard Harris in 1981 (also starred in the 1967 film) and Robert Goulet in 1993. Below, watch as Harris takes on "I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight" and as Goulet perform's "Camelot (Reprise)".

Jordan Donica will complete the love triangle as Sir Lancelot, a role created by Goulet in the 1960 production. Richard Muenz and Steve Blanchard would go on to play the Frenchman in subsequent Broadway productions. Watch as Nathan Gunn sings "C'est Moi" in a 2008 New York Philharmonic concert version and James Barbour performs the Act II classic, "If Ever I Would Leave You."

2018 Tony nominee Ethan Slater is set to play the conniving Mordred, sung below by original Broadway cast member Roddy McDowall.

Three knights will fight for Guenevere's admiration, played by Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and Bonnie Milligan. Check out a clip of their song, "Then You May Take Me to the Fair" from the movie. Rounding out the cast are Ruthie Ann Miles, who will play the beautiful water nymph, Nimue, Dakin Matthews will take on the magical Merlyn, and Julie White will play Morgan Le Fey. Listen to Nimue's "Follow Me" below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You