Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Presents BREATHING WITH STRANGERS

Kinesis Project dance theatre will present the site-specific dance performance Breathing with Strangers, choreographed by Melissa Riker in collaboration with the Kinesis Project dancers on August 23, 2019 at 5pm & 7pm at Riverside Park South (59th Street and Hudson River), NYC. Both performances are free and open to the public. For more information please visit https://riversideparknyc.org/event/kinesis-project/.

This popular, site-specific company's newest large-scale outdoor dance performance is a ragged, sweeping and surprising love-song to New York City. Twisting and leading along the pathways of Riverside Park South, Kinesis Project dancers will appear in the varied landscapes, inviting the audience amidst willow trees as the performers daringly partner with one another and the fantastic and unlikely spaces of the park. This dance is a first step in collaboration with Opera on Tap, a collective involved in the Mile Long Opera. Breathing with Strangers will surprise, and delight all ages.

Summer on the Hudson programming is free to the public. Kinesis Project dances are not stationary: while there will be opportunities to sit, audiences will be walking along with the performance. Audience space is limited, unreserved, and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 1-2 hours before the event. If attendance reaches maximum capacity management reserves the right to close participation. If there is heavy rain at the time of the event, it will be cancelled. To check on cancellation status, please visit: nyc.gov/parks/soh 2 hours before the event. No rain dates are scheduled. To donate to Riverside Park Programming, or to volunteer please call 212.870.3070.

Breathing with Strangers is made possible in part with funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC. UMEZ enhances the economic vitality of all communities in Upper Manhattan through job creation, corporate alliances, strategic investments, and small business assistance. LMCC serves, connects and makes space for artists and community.





