Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, HAMILTON, WICKED & More

Tickets are now on sale for Kids’ Night on Broadway taking place in New York City on *Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Kids’ Night on Broadway welcomes kids and teens ages 18 and under to attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. This winter’s event includes 14 Broadway shows. In addition, 16 Theatre District area eateries will be offering exclusive specials for Kids’ Night on Broadway ticketholders, including free meals for young theatregoers.



Kids’ Night on Broadway tickets are now available for the following shows: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Aladdin; *& Juliet; Back to the Future: The Musical; Chicago; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Kimberly Akimbo; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; *SIX; Spamalot; andWicked.

*The performance date for & Juliet will take place on Thursday, February 15th.

*The performance date for SIX will take place on Wednesday, February 14th.



Announcing the winter 2024 Kids’ Night on Broadway Restaurants:

Applebee’s (42nd Street)

Applebee’s (50th Street)

Bacall’s

Churrascaria Plataforma

Foundry Bar

Hard Rock Café

Havana Central

Kitchen 46 by Don’t Tell Mama

Le Rivage

Melt Shop

Patzeria Perfect Pizza

Playwright Celtic Pub

Playwright Tavern

Raising Cane's

Schnipper’s

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream



Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for more information on shows, dining options, ticket availability, and instructions on how to purchase tickets. (Please note that participating shows and restaurants are subject to change.)



To celebrate Kids’ Night on Broadway there will be in-theatre special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to remember one’s first Broadway experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill as a keepsake or don them for fun.

All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times. Since 1996, more than 200,000 kids and teens have attended Broadway shows.