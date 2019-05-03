Kickoff Summer 2019 With LOVE IN BLOOM At Snug Harbor Cultural Center

Staten Island's dynamic arts, educational and cultural organization, Universal Temple of the Arts (UTA), announces its first outdoor production of Love In Bloom on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

To welcome the beginning of the summer season, bring a picnic supper, blankets and chairs to Snug Harbor's South Lawn of the Great Meadow for a beautiful evening outdoor experience. Visitors to New York City can take a free ride on the Staten Island Ferry to Snug Harbor. Pick-up the S40 bus anywhere along Richmond Terrace or at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George. Arrive early before the main performance for family-friendly activities, music performances and exciting vendors to start the holiday weekend.

To entertain everyone, in the spirit of the organization's mission: "quickening the creative spirit in the individual and fostering brotherly love." Love In Bloom will be an evening filled with a variety of artistic expressions of music, dance, visual art and poetry encouraging the audience to explore the breadth, depth and power of love; conveying love as the supreme emotion, a healing power, and the most valuable gift we all must use toward healing and reconciliation.

This original production has become another signature UTA tradition featuring notable and stellar jazz musicians, vocalists, choreographers, dancers, and creators, many recognizable from UTA's annual Jazz Festivals and within the arts community including Leopoldo Fleming; Karlus Trapp; Dorian Lake; Sylvester Scott; Jeannine Otis, Betty Shirley and others.





