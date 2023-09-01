Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Theatre Under The Stars has revealed the cast of the brand-new production of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece Sweeney Todd!

“Sweeney Todd weaves together stunning melodies, intricate wordplay, and a compelling narrative to create an unparalleled exploration of human desperation and revenge, creating one of the greatest broadway musicals of all time,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges. “This production is going thrill audiences with immersive elements and spectacle. It’s the perfect way to spend an October evening in Houston.”

Leading the cast of Sweeney Todd is Kevin McAllister in the role of “Sweeney Todd,” and Sally Wilfert as “Mrs. Lovett,” joined by Sam Gravitte as “Antony Hope,” Leslie Jackson as “Johanna,” August Emerson as “Tobias Ragg,” Brian Mathis as “Judge Turpin,” Mark Ivy as “Beadle Bamford,” Courtney Markowitz as “Beggar Woman,”Benjamin Lurye as “Adolfo Pirelli”, and Alec Michael Ryan as “Jonas Fogg”

Joining them in the ensemble are: John Ryan Del Bosque, Sophia Clarke, Jana Ellsworth, Gemini Quintos, Cody Ryan Arthuer, Joseph Rawley, Piero Regis, Lisa Borik Vickers, Miles Marmolejo, Cassandra Zepeda, LaBraska Washington and Teresa Zimmermann.

The production also features a Teen Ensemble made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Aisha Choquette, Camden Baker, Jordan Grice Julian Lammey, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Laiza Rivera, Lila Johnson, Madison Weaston, Sydney Meek, Riley Neal, Chloe Peterson, and Taylor Mattingly.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; and Assistant Director, Monica Josette. Casting for Sweeney Todd is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. A bold, chilling and vibrant theatrical treat for you from Theatre Under The Stars. Sweeney Todd runs October 17 - 29 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at Click Here, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.