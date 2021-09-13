Kevin Clay, Cody Jamison Strand, and More Will Lead THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway

Casting is being announced for the Broadway return of THE BOOK OF MORMON. The production, the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, resumes performances on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 West 49th Street).



The box office at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre opens today, September 13 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are also on sale via SeatGeek (https://seatgeek.com/the-book-of-mormon-tickets).



THE BOOK OF MORMON will star Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.

The cast will also feature Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson and Arbender J. Robinson.



Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the house record at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre more than 50 times. THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe. Performances resume for the UK tour on October 12 at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and in the West End on November 15 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.



THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.



Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, "South Park," now in its 25th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.



Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is the first person ever to achieve a double 'EGOT,' winning at least two each of the four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.



THE BOOK OF MORMON is co-directed and choreographed by the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. His Broadway and West End credits include Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Mean Girls, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone.



Set design is by Scott Pask, costume design is by Ann Roth, lighting design is by Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

