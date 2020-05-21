Kevin Chamberlin to Appear as the Next Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome Tony-nominee Kevin Chamberlin to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Kevin is a three-time Tony nominee known for his work in Seussical, The Addams Family, Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors, Disney Channel's "Jessie," and can be seen soon in Ryan Murphy's upcoming film adaptation of "The Prom."

For this episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George," Chamberlin has decided to raise money for The Cameron Boyce Foundation (https://thecameronboycefoundation.org). The Cameron Boyce Foundation honors the legacy of Cameron Boyce, a "Jessie" co-star of Kevin's who died suddenly from an epileptic seizure. The foundation focuses on reducing gun violence and curing epilepsy through digital campaigns, programmatic partnerships and financial support. They also support the causes that were important to Cameron such as ending the global water crisis through the Thirst Project. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep7.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured Nick Blaemire and raised $1,385 for NYC Health + Hospitals. Since launching the show in April, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised over $10,000 for organizations like Doctors Without Borders, The National Domestic Workers Alliance, and The Actors Fund.

The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and Blaemire for a delayed rendition of "Greene Street" from The Jonathan Larson Project. Watch last week's segment here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).

