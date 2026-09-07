Kevin Chamberlin, Caroline Bowman & More Featured on MEET THE ROBINSONS Unofficial Concept Album EP

Bold, Bright Future, Cut Songs from the Meet the Robinsons, the Unofficial Concept Album will be released on all major streaming platforms Tuesday, September 8.

The three-song EP features material cut from Meet the Robinsons, the Unofficial Concept Album, which was released February 27, 2026 and is based on the 2007 Disney animated film.

Featuring a concept by Elijah Zurek, Bold, Bright Future includes music and lyrics by Madeleine Skye, Eric Powers and Rachel Arianna, and Brandon Jackson. Henry McCall serves as sound engineer.

The cast features Zurek as Lewis, Michaela Jill Murphy as the Secretary, Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin as the Bowler Hat Guy, Timothy H. Lee as Wilbur Robinson, Caroline Bowman as Franny Robinson and Mason Olshavsky as the Chairman.

Ensemble vocals are provided by Ben Fish, Kyle Geriak, Kiley Hernon, Brandon Jackson, Albert Nelthropp, Michael Stafford, Jenna Leigh Miller, Kayla Moore and Jeremy Singh.

The original Meet the Robinsons, the Unofficial Concept Album follows a young inventor searching for where he belongs who encounters an unconventional family during an unexpected journey. The project explores themes of connection, acceptance, resilience and hope.

Bold, Bright Future, Cut Songs from the Meet the Robinsons, the Unofficial Concept Album will begin streaming September 8.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming