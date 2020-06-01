Kerry Butler, Lesli Margherita, Elizabeth Stanley, and More Join GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SERIES
On June 4, the stars will come out for Scott Siegel's GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SERIES: Volume 4.
The evening will feature performances from Broadway's best including Elizabeth Stanley, Lesli Margherita, Kerry Butler, Beth Malone, Lisa Howard, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ali Ewoldt, Eddie Korbich, Danny Gardner, Lisa Brescia, Jill Paice, Jason Graae and Sam Gravitte.
The concerts celebrate our legendary musical heritage as stars perform famous songs from The Great American Songbook, including tunes spanning theatre, movies, and popular music. This edition will feature songs from from West Side Story, Cole Porter, Louis Armstrong, and more!
Musicians who have contributed to this concert include Marc Shaiman, Craig Carnelia, John Fischer, and Sean Harkness.
The performance is free and will air on social media platforms, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7 PM. Learn more here.
