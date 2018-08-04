Kelli O'Hara Shares Joy that Ruthie Ann Miles has Rejoined THE KING AND I

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles returned to the stage on Friday night, following five months of personal tragedy. Miles resumed the role of Lady Thiang in the West End transfer of the Lincoln Center Theatre revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I.

On Saturday, her Tony-winning co-star Kelli O'Hara took to social media to welcome Miles back and to praise her strength and her performance.

Last night, our friend @RuthieAnnMiles was a triumph in @KingandIWestEnd. Every moment was a gift and continues to be. She is singing like an angel and commanding the stage with a heavenly force. An inspiration to all. I knew you would want to know. - Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) August 4, 2018

Following a March accident that eventually claimed the lives of Miles' daughter and unborn child, it was announced that stage and screen star Naoko Mori would play the role of Lady Thiang until Miles was able to join the production.

The transfer stars the production's original Broadway leads, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe, and is again directed by Barlett Sher. Following its first performance on June 21, the show is scheduled to play the London Palladium through September 29.







