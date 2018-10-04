Kelli O'Hara, Keegan-Michael Key Join the Cast of Elle Fanning's ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES

All The Bright Places, the adaptation of the YA bestselling novel of the same name, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith starts principal photography in Cleveland, Ohio today.

The film's cast includes Fanning, Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key , Luke Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, Felix Mallard, Virginia Gardner, Lamar Johnson, and Sofia Hasmik.

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who meet and change each other's lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

The Mazur Kaplan Company and Echo Lake Entertainment film will be released globally by Netflix in 2019.

Th film was directed by Brett Haley, with Paula Mazur, Mitchell Kaplan, Andrew Spaulding, Doug Mankoff, Brittany Kahan, Elle Fanning producing. Executive producers are Liz Hannah, Robert Salerno, Kimi Armstrong Stein. The screenplay was written by Liz Hannah and Jennifer Niven.

All the Bright Places has won literary awards around the world, including the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction. It was named a Best Book of the Year by Time magazine, NPR, the Guardian, Publishers Weekly, YALSA, Barnes & Noble, BuzzFeed, the New York Public Library, and others, and was acclaimed the #1 Kids' Indie Next Book for Winter.

