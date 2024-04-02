Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk Will Lead BEACHES Musical at Theatre Calgary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kelli Barrett (FX TV's Fosse/Verdon, Broadway’s Dr. Zhivago) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will lead the International Premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary this spring.

The production will begin previews on May 18th, 2024, celebrate opening night on May 24th, and will run through June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

The musical previously had a run in 2015 at Chicago's Drury Lane Theatre, starring Shoshana Bean and Whitney Bashor. Since then, the creatives have worked through several readings and workshops including with performers including Vosk, Kara Lindsay, and Elizabeth Teeter among others.

Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at theatrecalgary.com.

Based on the NY Times best-seller by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches features music by Grammy Award winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, book by Dart & Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor with Katie Coleman as Music Director and Charlie Rosen as Orchestrator. The show is directed by Emmy-winning and Tony Award Nominee Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) and co-directed by Matt Cowart with choreography by Jennifer Rias. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Peter Van Dam, CSA.

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow, and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Theatre Calgary Artistic Director Stafford Arima shared “I first witnessed the sheer brilliance of Jessica Vosk when I saw her in Wicked on Broadway. Her Elphaba was pure perfection, and her performance re-defined the role for me. In 2007, I directed Kelli Barrett in a new musical called Ace at The Old Globe in San Diego. For the past seventeen years, I have watched in awe how Kelli has carved out a successful journey within this industry building space both onstage and onscreen. I cannot wait to see how these two powerhouse performers will ignite these unforgettable characters in Beaches the Musical. It brings me a great deal of joy and pride to have these two performers be a part of Beaches at Theatre Calgary.”

Produced by Theatre Calgary, with Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, Alison Spiriti for Right Angle Entertainment and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Tracey McFarland, Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang).

This production is generously supported by the Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund.