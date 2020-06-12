KeepSharingTheMic Broadway Edition Set for Monday, June 15

Broadway women will gather on Instagram to #KeepSharingTheMic on Monday, June 15, 2020. Inspired by the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, Broadway Serves co-founder Dionne Figgins invited a group of extraordinary Black Women of Broadway to take over the Instagram accounts of some of Broadway's most notable White female stars.

"Black Women have been at the forefront of every civil rights movement in this country, yet too often, our experiences and our work, are erased from that narrative, and drowned out by our White counterparts," said Figgins. "Now, more than ever, it is essential that Black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged, and respected. Black women's voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center Black women's experiences and insights."

Takeovers subject to change and will include Tanya Birl (On The Town, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) and Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower), Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma, Hamilton) and Morgan James (Motown, Godspell), and Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon) and Sutton Foster ("Younger," Violet), with more ladies to be announced. Women in the Broadway community are invited to participate by facilitating their own takeovers together and using the hashtags #KeepSharingTheMic and #ShareTheMicNow.

