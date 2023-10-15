Kecia Lewis and Kyle Beltran To Lead Private Industry Reading of BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS

The reading will be presented this November at Theatre 555 in NYC.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Kecia Lewis and Kyle Beltran To Lead Private Industry Reading of BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS

The Joseph Jefferson Award nominated new play Boulevard of Bold Dreams, by LaDarrion Williams, will be presented for a private industry reading this November at Theatre 555 in NYC.

The play received its World Premiere production at Timeline Theatre in Chicago under the artistic leadership of PJ Powers.

The story of Boulevard delves into the themes of Race, Class, Gender and the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood.

It's February 29, 1940. The night of the Academy Awards at the Ambassador Hotel in Hollywood. Arthur Brooks, a bartender, dreams of becoming a movie director. While his best friend, Dottie Hudson, a maid, is a cynic of all dreams. But when Academy Award Nominee Hattie McDaniel stops in at the bar and decides not to attend the biggest event in show business. Arthur and Dottie must convince her to claim her historic win-while also confronting their own dark pasts and making their own dreams come true.

This reading will be self-produced by playwright LaDarrion Williams himself and will be directed by Stori Ayers (Paradise Blue, Confederates) and lead by Obie Award Winning actress Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen) as Hattie McDaniel, Kyle Beltran (The Cherry Orchard, American Horror Story, OWN's David Makes Man) as Arthur Brooks, and Mildred Marie Langford (The Three Phases of Isa) as Dottie Hudson.

Industry members can RSVP: BoulevardofBoldDreams@gmail.com



Recommended For You