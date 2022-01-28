Kaufman Music Center's Pop-up Musical Storefront Returns, February 3 - March 17

Last winter, Kaufman Music Center brought live music back to NYC with a free, pop-up concert series that delighted 31,000 audience members and provided work to more than 200 artists when theaters were dark and cultural institutions still shuttered.

Beginning on Thursday, February 3, the popular storefront series returns with a brand-new season of surprise performances ranging from classical, jazz and the Great American Songbook to R&B, Gospel and groundbreaking new music by artists dynamically bridging genres and cultures. The 2022 performers include soloists, duos, string quartets, chamber ensembles, Broadway stars, vocal ensembles and more, including many artists who have appeared at Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall.

This year, Kaufman Music Center is working with even more community partners as the Musical Storefronts series continues to share the joy and sense of connection that live music inspires with New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Concerts take place in a storefront transformed into a performance venue located at 30 Lincoln Plaza on the northeast corner of Broadway and W. 62nd Street, and are amplified by a sound system to passersby on the street. Performances will take place several days a week at 11 am and 12 + 1 pm, and at 4, 5 + 6 pm. Artists and programs will be announced on a rolling basis on Kaufman Music Center's website (https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/musicalstorefronts/) and social media channels. Leadership support for the series is provided by Con Edison as part of the company's Arts Al Fresco Series, the Howard Gilman Foundation and Ether Advisory Partners, with space generously provided by Milstein Properties.

"Kaufman Music Center has kept the music playing for everyone in our community," says Council Member Gale A. Brewer. "The return of Musical Storefronts this winter will bring unexpected moments of joy and connection to residents on the Upper West Side. And we've never needed that more."

Nikki Renée Daniels, a Kaufman Music Center Trustee who is currently starring in Company on Broadway, says, "Musical Storefronts is a wonderful outlet for artists to enjoy live performing opportunities, while giving passers-by the unexpected gift of music. Kaufman Music Center's devotion to providing work for these artists, while also uplifting the community around them are just a few of the reasons I'm so proud to be a small part of the organization."

"Con Edison is pleased to launch the second year of the Arts Al Fresco series with Kaufman Music Center's Musical Storefronts Pop-Up Series," says Frances A. Resheske, Con Edison's senior vice president, Corporate Affairs. "Con Edison remains committed to making the arts accessible to all New Yorkers."