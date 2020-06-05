Kauffman Center's Annual FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL Goes Virtual

Virtual Future Stages Festival is a FREE community event that puts a spotlight on hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers. In an online format this year, the Kauffman Center debuts a full day of compelling performance videos, engaging youth-friendly activities and one-of-a-kind live-streamed content.

On the day of the festival, first head to the Future Stages Festival homepage to download the Festival Guide and Activity Booklet. Then, it's time to explore! Click into the virtual festival from the Future Stages Festival homepage and choose to visit Muriel Kauffman Theatre or Helzberg Hall to watch performance videos, or visit the South Lawn for at-home crafts, activities and demonstrations.

At 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, join the Kauffman Center for live-streamed broadcasts to its Facebook page! At 1, 2 and 3 p.m., the Center will live-stream tours of its venues and offer glimpses into rarely seen spaces of the building.

Then at 4 p.m., the Center will host a panel Q&A discussion with Kansas City Ballet dancer Fiona Lee, Kansas City Symphony Associate Principal Flutist Shannon Finney and local actor Chioma Anyanwu. Questions submitted during the Facebook Live broadcasts may be asked live!

To best serve visitors, the Kauffman Center encourages RSVPs for the free virtual event. Those who RSVP will be entered to win a family four pack of tickets to a 2021 Kauffman Center Presents performance.

DETAILS

Who:

Hundreds of Kansas City-area youth performers are featured in 37 performance videos, all accessible through the virtual Future Stages Festival homepage on the Kauffman Center website. And there's more! Kauffman Center staff and 21 community partners show viewers how to create dozens of do-it-at-home crafts, activities and demonstrations for all ages to enjoy.

When: Sunday, June 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: Kauffmancenter.org/futurestages

