Katie Lynch Joins Resolute Artists as Head Of Film & Television

Resolute Artists Agency has announced the addition of Katie Lynch as its Head of Film & Television. With a remarkable track record and a wealth of experience, Katie is set to bring a fresh perspective and invaluable expertise to the Resolute team and to its vast roster of clients.

For over a decade, Katie has honed her skills in talent relations and management, negotiating test deals for streaming platforms and network television, SAG-AFTRA and AEA contract negotiations, marketing, publicity, and business development.

Her extensive career journey includes notable positions at Warner Brothers Records, 3 Arts Entertainment, to finding a home as an agent at Boals, Winnett and Associates/Judy Boals, Inc., for a decade, where she consistently demonstrated her ability to drive growth and innovation, while providing exceptional agent-client relationships.

Katie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication from The New School in New York City. Since its founding in 1919, The New School has redrawn and redefined the boundaries of intellectual and creative thought as a preeminent academic center.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie Lynch to our team," said Paige Chambers Rutsche, Founder/Managing Agent. "Her remarkable achievements, vision, and leadership skills are perfectly aligned with our mission and goals. We are confident that her valuable experience will be instrumental in propelling Resolute to new heights."

Katie will be responsible for overseeing and continuing to build the Film & Television Department. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for Resolute as they continue to expand their operations and explore new avenues for growth.

Resolute Artists Agency is SAG-AFTRA and AEA franchised talent agency, with locations in New York and Atlanta, Georgia. Resolute is a people-first talent agency with a commitment to integrity and innovation. Founded by a former Broadway performer in 2017, Resolute is dedicated to advocating fiercely on behalf of our artists who range from Emmy and Grammy winners, Broadway veterans, Radio City Rockettes, directors, choreographers, influencers, actors, singers, dancers, and beyond.