Kathryn Gallagher and Derek Klena to Join ACT of Connecticut's HAPPY HOUR Livestream This Friday

ACT's "Happy Hour" premieres this Friday, April 17 at 7pm! Join Daniel C. Levine, Bryan Perri, and Katie Diamond as they chat with today's hottest Broadway stars!

This week, they will be joined by JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Kathryn Gallagher and Derek Klena! An exciting hour of conversation, fun stories, backstage gossip and perhaps a song or two.

Join them on Facebook LIVE on Friday! Viewers are encouraged to chat and ask questions during the livestream.





