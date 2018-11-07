Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin Join DOLLY PARTON'S HEARTSTRINGS

Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kyle Bornheimer have been cast in the episode of "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" titled "These Old Bones," according to Variety.

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" is an anthology series in which each episode is based around one of Parton's most famous songs.

The episode, which is set in the 1940s, follows a determined D.C. lawyer who returns to her small Smoky Mountain hometown to prove herself professionally when a mysterious old mountain woman, who locals believe to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company's business. What results is a test of faith along with shocking SECRETS from the past.

In "These Old Bones," Turner will play Miss Mary Shaw, a.k.a. Old Bones. Goodwin will play Genevieve, and Bornheimer will play Landon.

It was recently announced that Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts, and Parton herself would star in the "Jolene" episode of the series.

Each episode of the series will have a different standalone story and a different cast, though Parton will appear in multiple episodes. Each episode will begin with an introduction by Parton talking/singing to camera about the meaning behind each song. The series does not currently have a premiere date but is slated to launch in 2019 on Netflix.

