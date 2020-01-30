Katharine McPhee Cast in Netflix Comedy Series COUNTRY COMFORT

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of Country Comfort, a new original multi-cam comedy series created by Caryn Lucas (The Nanny, Miss Congeniality). he series stars Katharine McPhee (Waitress on Broadway, The House Bunny) as Bailey and Eddie Cibrian (Take Two, RoseWood) as Beau, as well as Ricardo Hurtado (Malibu Rescue), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico (Here Today, Crown Vic) and Griffin McIntyre.

When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate THE FAMILY dynamics and be the mother figure they've been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Katharine McPhee made her Broadway in Waitress, and then subsequently made her West End debut in March 2019, reprising the role of Jenna for the show's UK premiere. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017.

As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and starred in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion."





