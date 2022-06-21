Kate Reinders Will Host the 2022 Jimmy Awards

Broadway and Disney+ actress Kate Reinders will host the first in-person Jimmy Awards ceremony in three years, which is sold out and also available for fans to watch live at 7:30pm Eastern on YouTube and Facebook, links found at www.JimmyAwards.com, when available. Reinders has appeared regularly on Broadway in starring roles such as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Portia in Something Rotten!; and Glinda in Wicked, for which she received a Jefferson Award nomination. She has been a series regular and guest starred on television shows such as ABC's Work It; Lifetime's Sherri; Modern Family; and Ugly Betty. She currently stars as Miss Jenn on the hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

"I feel honored to be hosting the 2022 Jimmy Awards," said Reinders. "If the last few years playing Miss Jenn on HSMTMTS has taught me anything, it's that nothing makes me feel more inspired and alive than being surrounded by extremely talented young people. I can't wait!"

Student performers have been chosen for the national program from 46 regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performance arts centers. They will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a seven-day professional training intensive taking place at The Juilliard School.

The Jimmy Awards also announced the industry coaches for the thirteenth awards ceremony on Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre. The seven coaches - Desi Oakley, Max Chernin, Howard McGillin, Janet Dacal, MaryAnn Hu, Denis Jones, and Jacques Smith - will mentor the 92 high school students who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other honors and scholarships.

The show's dynamic ensemble and solo performances will be judged by a notable panel including Tony AwardÂ®-nominated and TV producers, a Tony Award-nominated actress, and award-winning casting experts. Tim Federle, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, and Bernie Telsey will select the evening's winners. Preliminary judges who will evaluate nominees prior to the ceremony include KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-TIMSON, DALE MOTT, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The winners of the Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year's 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony, ELENA HOLDER and BRYSON BATTLE, will introduce the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by WELLS FARGO, to their respective educators, KRISTIN WINCHESTER and Ian Sullivan, who helped them reach their remarkable achievements.

The Jimmy AwardsÂ®/The National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (NHSMTAÂ®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will be in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 13th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.