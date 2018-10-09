Karen Olivo Will Lead FUN HOME in Madison

Forward Theater Company continues its 10th anniversary season celebration by producing its first musical, Fun Home (Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Music by Jeanine Tesori) This groundbreaking musical is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, and is the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. As an added bonus, Forward Theater is excited to feature Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo in the production. This Wisconsin premiere will be presented in the Playhouse at Overture Center, November 1 - 25.

Graphic novelist Alison Bechdel's father was a volatile and brilliant man whose secrets defined her family and her life. Bruce taught high school English, ran the family's funeral home business, and was obsessed with restoring their old house. When he dies unexpectedly, Alison digs deeply into her childhood memories to try and understand how his choices may have influenced her own.

This unique, funny and heart-shattering new musical zig-zags across Alison's past and present as she tries to make sense of her parents' lives, her own sexuality, and how she maps the terrain of her adult world.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to present this extraordinary work to Madison audiences," said Director Jen Gray. "While we don't plan on producing musicals in the future, Fun Home is distinctly 'Forward Theater,' with themes and a story that we simply had to tell. Having Karen (Olivo) on the project only serves to make this an even greater experience for everyone involved."

The production features an all-Wisconsin cast comprised of Karen Olivo, Clare Arena Haden, Matt Daniels, Rachael Zientek, Chantae Miller, Solana Ramirez-Garcia, Andy White, Tryg Gundersen, Donovan Lonsdale, and Walker Stephenson.

Forward Theater is partnering with GSAFE Madison to present a free performance of Fun Home for members of youth LGTBQ clubs in high schools around Dane County. The performance will be held in the Playhouse at Overture Center.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at Overture Center's ticket office at 201 State St., or by calling (608) 258-4141.

