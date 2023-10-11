Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, and More Will Lead LOVE KILLS to Benefit IATSE

“Love Kills” is a night of One Act plays by Don Nigro. All proceeds will go to IATSE members and their families who have been negatively affected by the WGA and SAG strikes. Performances are at the Colony Theater in Burbank November 15, 16, 17, and 18th at 8pm, with a 2pm Matinee Saturday the 18th.

Performing “Binorrie" (Midori Francis and Rebecca Mozo), “Lurker” (Justin Chatwin and Briana Cuoco), and “Fair Rosamund and her Murderer” (Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey).

The plays explore all the ways that “love can be deadly”, and they are shared like camp fire ghost stories; full of suspense and atmosphere, infused with humor and a few winks at the audience. As with most of Nigro’s plays, they are a celebration of story telling itself, and hopefully a reminder of the simple magic that can be created with a writer, a couple actors, a few stools, and a talented crew. Directed by Kevin Kittle, produced by Cara Christian.

