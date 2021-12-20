Kadeem Ali Harris, Reynaldo Piniella and Christian Thompson Join the Cast of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Kadeem Ali Harris, Reynaldo Piniella and Christian Thompson will join Thoughts of a Colored Man starting January 4, 2022, replacing Da'Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, and Luke James who will depart the show on January 2, 2022, due to prior commitments. Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the show will continue its announced limited engagement with tickets on sale through March 13, 2022.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

Amsterdam News raves, "Thoughts of a Colored Man is the most important play of the 21st Century!" Deadline exclaims, "A marvel from start to finish! One of the best new plays to arrive on Broadway in ages" and New York Magazine says the production is "Exhilarating! Keenan Scott II's great gifts shine!"

Tickets are now available through March 2022 on Telecharge.com and visit www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com for more information.