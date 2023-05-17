KINKY BOOTS, FALSETTOS & More Among BroadwayHD's Pride Month Selections

Celebrate pride month with captures from BroadwayHD! BroadwayHD is delivering a variety of titles this June for viewers to stream featuring themes of acceptance, individuality, family dynamics, censorship, freedom of expression, and LGBTQ+ issues. Find the titles below and more here.

Kinky Boots



Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen. Kinky Boots has music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. This film of the hit West End production was captured live in HD at London's Adelphi Theatre, starring Olivier Award winner Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie.

Falsettos



Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin (two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle), his wife (Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block), his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created by William Finn and James Lapine under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Brokeback Mountain: the Opera



Brokeback Mountain is the heart-wrenching tale of ranch hand Ennis del Mar and rodeo cowboy Jack Twist, two young men who meet and fall in love on the fictional Brokeback Mountain in Wyoming in 1963. Based on Annie Proulx's extraordinary 1997 short story, Brokeback Mountain was subsequently made into an Academy Award-winning film directed by Ang Lee and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger. Composed by master operettist Charles Wuorinen, this marks one of the ambitious and major works in his long and storied career. Teatro Real's production is helmed by Tony Award-winning Ivo van Hove, known for his gritty and ground-breaking direction.

Indecent



Indecent, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's The God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. This recording is a capture of the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production directed by Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony for Best Direction of a Play and is only one of 10 women in history to win a Tony Award for directing.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns



Written by and starring Drew Doege and directed by Michael Urie, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns is a New York Times Critic's Pick and the perfect comedy to stream during Pride month. Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left?

Billy Elliot: The Musical



One of the most celebrated, award-winning musicals on stage today, Billy Elliot dazzled London's West End for over a decade and has captivated audiences worldwide. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/'85 miners' strike, Billy Elliot: The Musical is the inspirational story of a young boy's struggle against the odds to make his dream come true. Follow Billy's journey as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family, his entire community and changes his life forever. With unforgettable music by Elton John, sensational dance routines and a powerful storyline, this astonishing theatrical experience will stay with you for a lifetime.