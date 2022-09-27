Justice For Women Officially Launches At Star-Studded Gala In New York City

On Friday, September 23, 2022, co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA Daphna Edwards Ziman officially launched Justice For Women, a global effort created to eradicate emotional, economical and physical violence against women, and the Every Girl's City initiative, at a special VIP exclusive gala event at NeueHouse during the UN General Assembly in New York City.

The exclusive gala was highlighted by special performances by Chaka Khan and Doug E. Fresh. Also joining Ms. Ziman were Ali Caldwell and Katini, both of whom performed; Norma Bastidas, Eugenia Kuzmina, Beverly Todd, CJ Franco, Phillip Bloch, Queen Diambi, Honorary Ambassador Crispin Gregoire, April Sutton, Mame Toucouleur Mbaye, former Senator Joseph Dunn, Dr. Hans Keirstead, business leaders Maggie Gu, Danelle Jenetayeva, Dennis Ramdahin, Tony Suber, Mohan Toramall, Kai Zen Bickle, NeueHouse's Josh Wyatt and Oberon Sinclair, as well as many other celebrities, VIPs, and business and political leaders. Christine Peake of Models Against Sex Trafficking/Comedy Glam emceed the event.

During the event, Mohan Toramall on behalf of Alpina Investments Inc. announced a substantial monetary donation that will facilitate the creation of the first "Every Girl's City" in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, with land donated by HRH Prince Joshua Dlamini, that will be the home to 10,000 young girls. Every Girl's City is the first high tech smart city built to empower, educate and sustain the most vulnerable population in the world being child victims of violence in Africa.

"In collaboration with our amazing partner organizations, we founded Justice For Women and the Every Girl's City initiative with a goal to protect the vulnerable and to eradicate the terrible act of human trafficking," comments Ms. Ziman. "With Alpina Investments' significant donation, we can now begin to realize this dream and to create the first of many Every Girl's Cities."

The event program also included a global fashion exhibition, curated by Aaron Gomez of AGP Hollywood, featuring designers Simone Rodriguez of Sisa Designs, Gloria Lee in collaboration with Andrea DiFiore/DiFiore New York, Suzette Opara of 828 Collection, Lindsey Mallon of Nadjarina, and Elena Nazaroff of Madison Dao. The gala was produced by Bentop Events.

Justice For Women a US-based 501c3 non-profit organization under the umbrella of Children Uniting Nations and SDG Impact Fund. Women and girls represent half of the world's population, therefore, also half of its human capital. Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is essential to achieve peaceful societies, with full human potential and sustainable development. Moreover, it has been shown that empowering women spurs productivity and economic growth. Justice for Women is collectively raising awareness of international problems that need international support. Justice For Women's partners include SDG Impact Fund, Tomorrow Foundation, Vihara Foundation, Children Uniting Nations, IREX, Models Against Sex Trafficking, Human Alliance, United Cities North America, and POSSIBLE Humanitarian Concerts.

Daphna Edwards Ziman is the co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA and the founder of Children Uniting Nations, a charity that provides foster children with devoted non-paid mentors. She is also the founder of music labels Unicorn and SST Records and she was the former President of British and Continental Studios. The filmmaker, Grammy-nominated music composer, director, producer and New York Times best-selling author has always strived for a world of equality and justice for all including the underprivileged. Her experience and unwavering commitment offer a unique perspective on the empowerment of women and cultural diversity. She founded the non-profit Justice For Women in 2022.

(Photo credits: Chaka Khan/by Antoine DeBrill, Doug E. Fresh/by Natalie Somekh)