Jurors Announced For NYC WEB FEST 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The NYC Web Fest has announced that submissions are now open for its 11th annual edition. From November 8th to the 10th, 2024, creators, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world will gather in the heart of New York City to celebrate the best in web series, short films, and pilot episodes.

The festival is also excited to reveal a few early jury panel members, and keeping with tradition, all three are former NYCWF Award Nominees and/or Award Winners. Jack Maxwell, who spent four years on the Travel Channel (Booze Traveler, Booze Traveler: Best Bars, and The Trip) won Best Host/Solo Performer at the 2023 NYC Web Fest, for his nominated TV Pilot Spirit Quest with Jack Maxwell.

The pilot was directed by fellow juror, Meredith Thomas, an esteemed performer in her own right, appearing in many Lifetime Television Movies, second only to screen legend Vivica A.Fox. Closing out the early reveal is Actor/Comedian Rick Younger, who’s project Rick Younger presents The Rick Younger Show starring Rick Younger as Rick Younger won Best Pilot at last year’s NYC Web Fest.

“I’m so grateful to have Meredith, Jack and Rick on our jury!” exclaimed NYCWF founder Lauren Atkins. “We all had a great time together in 2023, "Their inclusion highlights the spirit of community and collaboration that defines the festival," Atkins remarked. "Their insights and expertise will play a vital role in selecting the best of the best for NYC Web Fest.

“After returning to New York last year for the first time since before the pandemic for the Tenth Anniversary, finally things feel stable again. Submissions are coming at a rate similar to 2019.” Said Atkins

NYC Web Fest invites content creators to submit their projects for consideration. Whether it's a captivating web series, a compelling short film, or a promising pilot episode, the festival provides a platform for emerging and established talent to showcase their work and connect with industry leaders. The festival takes place November 8-10 and return’s The Producer’s Club in Manhattan’s Theatre District.

Submissions for the 11th Annual NYC WebFest can be made through the festival's official website, www.nycwebfest.com. Early submissions are encouraged, and creators are reminded that submissions close on July 31st, 2024.

For more information about submission guidelines, festival updates, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.nycwebfest.com.

Jack Maxwell

Jack Maxwell hosted Booze Traveler, Booze Traveler: Best Bars, and The Trip (Travel Channel, 4 yrs/76 eps, domestic and int'l distribution). He has made guest star TV appearances on Lost, 24, House, Without a Trace, Beverly Hills 90210, General Hospital, All My Children, and others. He has shared the stage with Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, and Dianne Wiest in Salome, and has appeared in several other theatrical productions. Jack hails from South Boston, MA, and resides in Los Angeles. In 2023 Jack won Best Host/Solo performer for his nominated TV Pilot Spirit Quest with Jack Maxwell at the Tenth Annual NYC Web Fest. He is a Lifetime Member of the Actors Studio and can be found on Instagram and Twitter at @southiejack.

Meredith Thomas

Meredith's first professional acting role as Tessie in Annie came while still in elementary school when she was living on the Great Island of New Castle off the coast of New Hampshire. She continued to act in summer stock productions in the northeast throughout her youth, but soon headed west to Los Angeles, securing a role in her first big-budget feature film, Pleasantville as a teenager. She hasn't stopped working in film and television since.

She is second only to Vivica A. Fox in the number of Lifetime Television Movies. With chops for both comedy and drama, you'll find her easily transitioning between thrillers like Lifetime's The Wrong Blind Date, The Wrong Boy Next Door" and the new Christmas classics "A Christmas in Vermont" with Chevy Chase, plus "A Christmas in Royal Fashion. The latter was ION Television's highest-rated movie in prime-time and ranked #2 that season among all the networks airing holiday movies with an average of 1.2 million views. Find Meredith on all social media @meredithactress .

Meredith is also an award-winning director and producer who has made inclusion her passion. In 2018 she created a charity event called FYC Independents. It gave a platform to underrepresented talent including people of color, performers with disabilities, LGBTQ talent, seniors and women. In 2023, Spirit Quest with Jack Maxwell, a TV pilot she directed, was nominated for Best Pilot at the Tenth Annual NYC Web Fest.

Rick Younger

RICK YOUNGER is an actor, comedian, and singer who you've undoubtedly seen in numerous national television commercials. Film credits include Ordinary World, Morning Glory and Love Reconsidered. He’s appeared on TV in the Woody Allen Amazon Series, Crisis in Six Scenes, HBO's Girls, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU, The Last O.G., and The Other Two on HBOMAX. Rick has been on Broadway where he originated the role of Mr. Duvall in Mean Girls the Musical. Rick is also the star and co-creator of Rick Younger presents The Rick Younger Show starring Rick Younger as Rick Younger which won Best Pilot at NYC Web Fest in 2023.

About NYC Web Fest

NYC Web Fest has brought together a multifaceted diverse group of people from around the world to showcase the best of the web. Born in Cape Town and raised in Toronto, Lauren Atkins founded NYCWF in 2014, after recognizing there were several festivals showcasing digital series on the west coast, but nothing in New York. “Our goal is to make this festival the premier home for digital producers on an international level. An organic space where creators can showcase their talent, network with other artists, and learn from industry insiders.” Said Atkins.

Former guests and jury members of NYCWF include Actress Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy, Emily in Paris) Actor Victor Williams (King of Queens, The Affair) Julie Halston (Tootsie, Sex & The City, And Just Like That) #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, Emmy Winners & Television Executives Evan Shapiro, and Frank Fernandez, ESPN SportsCaster Arda Ocal, Actors Gina Torres, (9-1-1: Lonestar, Suits) Francia Raisa, (Grownish, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) Danielle Savre (Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy) and more.