Julien Arnold Dies Suddenly During Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage actor Julien Arnold died suddenly during a performance of A Christmas Carol in Canada on Sunday, November 24, according to a post from the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton.

CBC News reports that paramedics arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate the 60-year-old actor, but he died inside the theater.

Arnold was playing the roles of Marley and Mr. Fezziwig in the production that will run through December 24. Learn more about the show here.

"In his honour, this season’s run of A Christmas Carol is dedicated to his memory," the theatre writes. "We kindly ask for respect for his family’s privacy during this difficult time. Your love, support, and well wishes are deeply appreciated."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help support his family during this time. If you wish to contribute, click here.

Arnold has performed in many productions at the Citadel Theatre, including The Importance of Being Earnest, Clue, The Garneau Block, Ring of Fire, Once, Spamalot, Beauty and the Beast, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Wizard of Oz, Travels with My Aunt, Richard III. His other theatre credits included The Woman in Black, The Little Mermaid, Million Dollar Quartet, The Suburban Motel, A Skull in Connemara, The Wrong People Have Money, A Picasso, King Lear, As You Like It, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.