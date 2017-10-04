Julie Taymor, Christopher Jackson to Celebrate THE LION KING's 20th Anniversary with 92Y Chat

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

92nd Street Y has announced that Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor will be featured in a conversation with original cast member Christopher Jackson to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Disney's The Lion King on Broadway.

The evening includes cast performances from the show, and a look at how Taymor's extraordinary puppets come to life on stage.

Taymor will discuss the process of adapting the animated film for the Broadway stage, including behind-the-scenes anecdotes for the generations of fans who have grown up with this iconic production.

Jackson, who was Tony-nominated for originating the role of George Washington in Broadway's smash hit Hamilton, and recently sang a stunning rendition of Stevie Wonder's "As" on the 2017 Emmy Awards broadcast, was a member of the original Broadway cast of The Lion King.

The conversation will take place on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7 pm. For tickets, visit the 92Y box office located at 92nd Street and Lexington Avenue, NYC, NY, or online at www.92y.org/event/julie-taymor-in-conversation.

