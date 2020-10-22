Julie Halston, Tim Daly, André De Shields and More Star in Charles Busch and Carl Andress' New Film THE SIXTH REEL
The film also stars Patrick Page, Doug Plaut, Richard Bekins, Heather MacRae, Dee Hoty, Cady Huffman, John Ellison Conlee, T. Oliver Reid and Ashley Austin Morris.
Actor, playwright, writer/director (and drag legend) Charles Busch (Psycho Beach Party, Die, Mommie, Die!) and director/writer, creative partner and collaborator for over 20 years Carl Andress are currently shooting their latest film project, The Sixth Reel, in which Busch also stars.
The comedy centers on a down-on-his-luck movie collector (Busch), who discovers a legendary lost film and becomes entangled in an outrageous adventure to deliver it to the right hands before it is lost forever. The film co-stars Julie Halston, Tim Daly, Margaret Cho, André De Shields, Patrick Page, Doug Plaut, Richard Bekins, Heather MacRae, Dee Hoty, Cady Huffman, John Ellison Conlee, T. Oliver Reid and Ashley Austin Morris. T. Oliver Reid and Ashley Austin Morris
Of the film/filming, Busch and Andress say, "We're delighted that such an incredible group of talented cast and crew have joined forces to bring this screwball caper comedy to life. This is how it must have felt on the studio lots back in the 1930s, when filming on sound stages was the norm, but we're back in the Big Apple this week, ready to take a (socially-distanced) bite and finish up filming. With everything going on in the world right now, we look forward to offering the viewing public a few laughs. We can't wait to share 'The Sixth Reel' with you."
Busch and Andress have a long and celebrated partnership, creating acclaimed comedies Off-Broadway. Their theater collaborations, authored by and starring Busch and directed by Andress, include The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist and The Confession of Lily Dare. The pair also collaborated on the film A Very Serious Person, which won an honorable mention at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The Sixth Reel is produced by Cranium Entertainment (founded by the late Ash Christian) and Derby City Productions. The film's Producers are Alex Peace-Power and Jamie Buckner, with Charles Busch and Carl Andress Executive Producing.
