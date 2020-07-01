Julie Andrews, Randy Graff, Max von Essen and More to Take Part in Interview Series Hosted by Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the eight-part online interview series, Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes From Productions Directed By Marcia Milgrom Dodge. The series takes place Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. EST via Zoom, as part of Bay Street's online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. The series continues through August 31 and will feature special guests such as Dame Julie Andrews, Tony Award-winner Randy Graff, Q. Smith, Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari, and many others who have worked on productions directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. Registration is $20 per episode, or $100 for all eight. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.



Backstage with MMD provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions.



Special guests, by episode, include:

Tony Award-winner Randy Graff (Les Miz) and Tony Award-nominee Robby Sella (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) from Fit To Print.

Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen (American In Paris) and Alan H. Green (School of Rock) from Hair.

Actor and director Mark Shanahan and acclaimed instructor Jen Waldman from The West End Horror.

Kenita Miller (Come From Away) and Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) from Once On This Island.

Tony Award-nominee Euan Morton (Taboo) and Liz Pearce (Sweeney Todd) from The Who's Tommy.

James Alexander (Little Shop of Horrors), Jim Weaver (Ragtime), Q. Smith (Come From Away), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island) from Ain't Misbehavin'.

Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari (HBO's Girls) and Terry Lavel (Kinky Boots) from A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, author Emma Walton, from Simeon's Gift.



Marcia Milgrom Dodge (MMD) is a Tony Award- and Drama Desk Award-nominated director and choreographer. Her 2009-10 Broadway revival and Kennedy Center production of Ragtime, for which she received both nominations, was the culmination of a 30-year career in regional and Off-Broadway, which included directing Bay Street's productions of Fit To Print, Hair, Once On This Island, and others. She appears as herself in Disney+ Encore! as the Theatre Director in the episodes Annie and Ragtime, streaming now. She built her career on bringing bold new approaches to classic musicals, directing and choreographing at major regional theaters across the USA and abroad. National tours include TWUSA's Curious George and Seussical, the South Korean musical Cookin', and Ragtime. For more, visit marciamilgromdodge.com.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

