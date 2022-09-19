Julia Murney, Michael Cerveris, & Ali Ewoldt Announced for the Return of THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced the long-awaited return of The Seth Concert Series, with performers announced through October for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Upcoming performances include:

Julia Murney - September 25 @ 8:00pm EDT - Tickets

Michael Cerveris - October 2 @ 5:00pm EDT - Tickets

Ali Ewoldt - October 23 @ 8:00pm EDT - Tickets

More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks!

Tickets are $25 plus service fees for all September shows through October.

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream and about a gazillion voiceovers. A Syracuse University graduate, her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting, which is available on iTunes. She most recently appeared off-Broadway in Between The Lines.

Michael Cerveris originated the role of Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home at The Public Theater, winning the 2015 Tony Award and the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor. He received the Tony Award for his portrayal of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and Tony nominations for his roles in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. Other Broadway appearances include In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Known for his versatility as an actor, Cerveris also performed in Off-Broadway productions of King Lear, Macbeth, Nikolai and the Others, and Sondheim's Road Show, among others, and brought his performance as Hedwig from Off Broadway to LA and London's West End. Cerveris has also appeared in many films and television series, including roles on the "The Good Wife," "Treme," "The Blacklist," "The Plot Against America," and "Fringe." He has sung with the NY City Opera and the NY Philharmonic, and at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center to New Orleans' JazzFest and a tour playing guitar for Bob Mould. Cerveris has recorded two solo albums, Dog Eared and the upcoming Piety. His country band Loose Cattle recently released their live debut record, North of Houston.

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Regionally, she has played Amalia in She Loves Me (Signature Theatre), Philia in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), Martha Jefferson in 1776 (The Muny) and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Ali's concert/symphony work includes: Feinstein's/54 Below, Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, Canyon Ranch, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, American Pops Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops with Maestro Keith Lockhart. Her TV/Film credits include The Michael J. Fox Show, Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University and is a proud Filipina American.

The Seth Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of musical performances (Broadway and pop), hilarious inside stories, and audience participation including song requests...and only airs once.