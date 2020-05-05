Judi Dench Opens Up About How She Felt Playing Old Deuteronomy in CATS

Dame Judi Dench recently made history as the oldest star to grace the cover of British Vogue. Dench was photographed in early February and interviewed in the following weeks, as Covid-19 had just begun to infiltrate our daily lives.

During the interview, Dench talked to British Vogue features director Giles Hattersley about her career, what she is doing to keep busy during the pandemic, and how she felt about playing Old Deuteronomy in Cats.

When the interviewer turned the conversation to Cats, he said she "visibly prickles at its mention." Her response was to exclaim, "The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back."

Dench had previously shared that she has yet to see the film, due to her impaired eyesight, but she shared that she didn't like how her character turned out looking. "A battered, mangy old cat," she says, appalled. "A great big orange bruiser. What's that about?"

So, how is Dench also spoke about how she is coping in lockdown, saying "I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend."

"What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone," she added. "If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus."

