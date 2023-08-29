Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Join Upcoming 92NY Events

A star-studded roster of talent has been revealed for upcoming 92NY events.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

New events at The 92nd Street Y, New York will include Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells on 
GUTENBERG!: THE MUSICAL!, Julian Schlossberg in conversation with Elaine May, and more. 

See full programming below!

***In Person & Online***

JAKE GYLLENHAAL, GRETA CARUSO, AND DAN SANTAT IN CONVERSATION WITH HANNAH GOLDFIELD: THE SECRET SOCIETY OF AUNTS & UNCLES

Tue, Sep 5, 7:30 pm, from $25
Join Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso with Caldecott Award-winning illustrator Dan Santat on the relationships that really matter, the beautifully porous line between family and friendship, and their new picture book, The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles.

Longtime friends, Gyllenhaal and Caruso have unique perspectives on how living in the public eye can alter our connections to the people we hold closest. In their hilarious adventure about family bonds and finding love in the simplest things, Gyllenhaal, Caruso, and Santat paint a loving and goofy ode to some of the most important relationships in our lives. Hear them discuss the nature of friendship, the stories from Gyllenhaal and Caruso’s lives that inspired the story, how they hope their work will speak to kids and their parents (not to mention aunts and uncles), Santat’s uniquely delightful and inventive approach to illustration, and much more.

***In Person & Online***

XYZ Presents | GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!: JOSH GAD AND ANDREW RANNELLS IN CONVERSATION WITH MTV’s JOSH HOROWITZ

Mon, Oct 9, 7:30 pm, from $20
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells — who first rocketed to national attention as the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon— reunite on Broadway this fall for the premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! , starting previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 15. Join them in conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz and go behind the scenes of the new show — and hear stories from their lives in Hollywood, working together again, and what brought them to back to their musical theater roots.

***In Person & Online***

JULIAN SCHLOSSBERG IN CONVERSATION WITH ELAINE MAY

Introduced by Annette Insdorf
Tue, Oct 10, 6:30 pm, from $20
Motion Picture Academy and Tony Award Winner Elaine May will talk with famed Broadway and Off-Broadway producer, Julian Schlossberg about movies, theater, and their long-time collaboration.  Schlossberg is the author of Try Not To Hold It Against Me—A Producer’s Life , longtime creator of movies, TV specials and well-known host of “Movietalk,” his radio show that ran in New York City for nine years. Mr. Schlossberg, an award-winning interviewer will be questioned by Miss May, who has never done a live interview before, but says she is “game.” Mr. Schlossberg is quoted as saying, “what can I lose?”




