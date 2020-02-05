Josh Gad, Tom Hanks Among Final Slate of Presenters Announced for the OSCARS

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain today announced the final slate of presenters for the 92nd Oscars® telecast. "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

The star lineup includes Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

"We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year's films and look forward to an exciting show," said Howell Taylor and Allain.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





Related Articles