Jordan Fisher Joins HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

The film is based on the book by Jennifer E. Smith

Deadline reports that Jordan Fisher will star in the big screen adaptation of "Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between," based on the book by Jennifer E. Smith.

Michael Lewen directs a script by Amy Reed.

"I was fortunate enough to enter a really special space with the To All The Boys family. We got to make magic and I'm THRILLED to do that again with the same family, but with a new story. I adore Matt and the entire ACE team, and I can't wait to get back to set with this particular film and have the opportunity to work behind the camera as an executive producer," said Fisher.

The story follows Clare and Aidan, who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

"Jordan is a once-in-a-generation kind of talent. His on-screen dynamics are outmatched by his offscreen smarts, wit and creativity. He is exactly the kind of talent we at ACE want to be making projects with and I can't wait for audiences to see him as Aidan in this beautiful love story," said Kaplan.

Jordan Fisher is a multi-faceted artist whose talent knows no boundaries. Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician spans everything from TV to music to film and, most recently, Broadway. In 2017, Jordan took home the Mirror Ball alongside partner Lindsay Arnold on ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars." Jordan has starred in such TV shows as "The Secret Life of the American Teenager", "Liv and Maddie" and MTV's "Teen Wolf." He also starred in (and contributed music to) the television movie "Teen Beach Movie" (2013) and its 2015 sequel before being hailed as the breakout star by MTV and People Magazine of FOX's Emmy-winning broadcast of "Grease: Live" in 2016.

In 2015 Jordan released his first single, "All About Us," which was produced by Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Arianna Grande, Rihanna) and which melded influences of pop, soul and R&B. The song was the #2 most added at Pop radio. In August 2016, Jordan released his self-titled EP, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

In addition to his role in "Grease: Live", Jordan scored a pair of collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana, as well as joining the cast of Miranda's smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton.

Jordan is voicing the role of Seahawk in Netflix's reboot of the classic animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." He is currently Co-Hosting DANCING WITH THE STARS Jr. alongside Frankie Muniz which premiered October 7, 2018 and is gearing up for several other exciting projects in 2018.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Related Articles