Jordan Fisher Joins Cast of Netflix Dance Comedy WORK IT

Netflix has announced the ensemble cast of its upcoming dance comedy film "Work It." The cast includes Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Londsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher.

Watch the announcement video below!

When Quinn Ackerman's (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Laura Terruso is directing "Work It' from a script by Alison Peck (Ugly Dolls). Aakomon Jones (Black Panther, Pitch Perfect) will choreograph the film.

Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Duttont; and Alicia Keys' A.K. Worldwide Productions, Inc; STXfilms Production is producing the film with Sabrina Carpenter executive producing.

Production is set to begin this week in Toronto.





