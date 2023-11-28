Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024

Forbes has released its annual 30 Under 30 list for 2024!

This year's list features a handful of well-known stars in the theatre world, including Playwright Jordan E. Cooper, actor Andrew Barth Feldman, musician Reneé Rapp, playwright Selina Fillinger, actor Molly Gordon, actor Lexi Underwood, and actor Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Forbes' 30 Under 30 list highlights the upcoming generation of talent in the categories of Hollywood & Entertainment, Music, Art & Style, Social Media, and more.

Read the full list HERE!

Jordan E. Cooper

is an award-winning playwright who lives in Brooklyn and is currently obtaining his BFA degree at The New School For Drama. His last play Black Boy Fly was voted 'Best New Play' by BroadwayWorld.Com. He can be seen starring in the critically acclaimed feature film WOLF, which is now available on Amazon and iTunes .His musical Alice Wonder premiered in concert previously this year at 54 Below.

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network. He recently starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the film No Hard Feelings.

Reneé Rapp

Following her Jimmy Award win, Rapp was cast as Wendla in Theatre Charlotte's 2018 production of Spring Awakening. On July 27, 2018, Rapp performed at the 2018 Supergirl Pro Surf and Music Festival. On September 23, 2018, she took part in The Educational Theatre Foundation's fourth annual Broadway Back to School event held at Feinstein's/54 Below. In December 2018, she read for the role of Monteen in Roundabout Theatre Company's reading of Parade. On January 12, 2019, Rapp performed at BroadwayCon's 2019 Star to Be event, singing "They Just Keep Moving the Line" from NBC's Smash. She was next seen on March 4, 2019, performing at Feinstein's/54 Below's 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy, followed by their FOR THE GIRLS event on March 28.



On May 28, 2019, it was announced that Rapp would be taking over the role of Regina George in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, first for a limited run from June 7–26, then permanently starting September 10, 2019. On June 3, Rapp performed at The Green Room 42, singing songs from the show after an introduction by Tina Fey. The production closed on March 12, 2020, in accordance with Broadway's shutdown; it was later announced on January 7, 2021, that the show would not reopen.



Rapp stars as Leighton, one of the four leads in Mindy Kaling's HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Rapp is reprising her role as Regina George in the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical set to be released in January.

Selina Fillinger

SELINA FILLINGER is an internationally produced writer and performer. Original plays include THE COLLAPSE; SOMETHING CLEAN; FACELESS; and THE ARMOR PLAYS: CINCHED/STRAPPED. She recently made her Broadway debut with her seven-woman farce, POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE.



Her plays have been developed at Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe Theatre, Alley Theatre, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and Northlight Theatre.



She’s currently commissioned at South Coast Repertory and Roundabout. She was a Hawthornden Fellow and a resident of McCarter’s Sallie B. Goodman Artist’s Retreat; SOMETHING CLEAN is the recipient of the 2019 Laurents/Hatcher Award and CINCHED/STRAPPED received the 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival’s L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award. POTUS was on the 2019 Kilroys List. Selina wrote for the third season of Apple TV’s THE MORNING SHOW, and is developing a pilot with Hunting Lane/Hulu.

For more information on the theatre stars named to Forbes 30 Under 30, click HERE!