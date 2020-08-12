Jonathan Pryce Cast as Prince Phillip for Seasons 5 and 6 of THE CROWN
Pryce will succeed Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith who played Prince Phillip in earlier seasons.
Deadline has reported that Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Phillip in The Crown. He will take on the role in seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix show, taking over from Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Prince Phillip in season 3, and in the upcoming 4th season. Matt Smith played Prince Phillip in seasons 1 and 2.
Read the full story HERE.
Pryce was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for The Two Popes. His performance as Pope Francis also garnered him a Golden Globe nomination.
Pryce is known for playing the High Sparrow in Game Of Thrones, and more.
His stage credits include The Height of the Storm, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, My Fair Lady, Nine, Miss Saigon and more.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
