Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes!

Registration is still open!

Apr. 5, 2021  
UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television
Department of Theater
Virtual Summer Institutes
For Pre-College and College Students

Acting and Performance
June 19 - July 9, 2021

Musical Theater
July 10 - August 1, 2021

Camera Acting
Session A: June 19 - July 2, 2021
Session B: July 5 - 18, 2021

Voice-Over + Camera Acting
July 17 - 30, 2021

Scholarship information is available on our
website under "The Nicholas Endowment TFT
Summer Institute Scholarship"

CLICK HERE for more information and to register!


