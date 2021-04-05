Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes!

UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television

Department of Theater

Virtual Summer Institutes

For Pre-College and College Students

Acting and Performance

June 19 - July 9, 2021



Musical Theater

July 10 - August 1, 2021

Camera Acting

Session A: June 19 - July 2, 2021

Session B: July 5 - 18, 2021

Voice-Over + Camera Acting

July 17 - 30, 2021

Scholarship information is available on our

website under "The Nicholas Endowment TFT

Summer Institute Scholarship"

CLICK HERE for more information and to register!