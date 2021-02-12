John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine Premieres Tonight at 9pm ET!

It's all about love in John Lloyd Young's next concert from The Space in Las Vegas. In John Lloyd Young's VEGAS VALENTINE, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You, Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more love songs and fan favorites.

The concert streams tonight, February 12, at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Afterward, stick around to join JLY for a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, JLY will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

Tommy Faragher (Music Direction). From producing the #1 Billboard hit "Teenage Dream" for the acclaimed TV show "Glee," to producing and writing for such artists as Al Green, The O'Jays and Celine Dion, Grammy nominated Faragher has over four decades of experience in the music industry as one of the most prominent producers, composers, songwriters and arrangers within international entertainment. Faragher has been working with John Lloyd Young as his musical director, producer/co-writer since 2012, producing John's album of Soul Classics "My Turn" and playing piano and directing live shows at The Cafe Carlyle, The Kennedy Center and venues all across the country.