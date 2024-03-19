John Gallagher Jr. and Caissie Levy Will Lead THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER will hold its second annual concert benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The concert will take place at Haswell Green's (240 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019) on Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 6pm). This year's event invites guests to one of the most power-packed and exciting benefit concert events of the year, with 100% of net proceeds funding metastatic breast cancer research grants through BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. Tickets are $65-$99 and are available through the following link.

This annual event is the brainchild of Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer. To honor her and the countless people affected by this disease, he, alongside a group of friends and Broadway industry colleagues, is culling another evening of Celebration, Remembrance, and Awareness, that will have guests singing, dancing, and helping bring funding to this very special cause. This event serves as an annual celebration of Janice, her love for theater, and raising money for the millions of people affected by breast and other types of cancer.

Slated to appear during the concert are Omar Jose Cardona (NBC's The Voice), Jackie Cox (Ru Paul's Drag Race), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Lissa DeGuzman (Wicked), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Tony-Award Winner John Gallagher Jr. (Swept Away), Justin Guarini (Once Upon a One More Time), Morgan James (Motown), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Laurence Olivier Award and Grammy-nominated Caissie Levy (Leopoldstadt), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Ryan Vona (Parade), Nik Walker (Spamalot), and more to be announced (subject to change). The evening's band, led by Jacob Yates (musical director/keys), includes Rich Mercurio (drums), Lee Nadel (bass), Meg Toohey (guitar) and Yair Evnine (Guitar/Cello).

The event is produced by DeAngelis, Bryan Campione (Rock ‘N Roll Debauchery), Ember Productions (Amber Coates, Maxwell Haddad, and Katie Stahl), and PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon/StageTime NYC), with Jen Ash as stage manager, Katie Rosin (Kampfire PR) as publicist and additional support from Victoria Cairl (Table 7 Strategy), and Stage IV breast cancer thriver Tami Bowling (Eagle Method). The official event photographer is Michael Hull and videography by Joey Mervis.

“Here we are. Year two. We continue to stand in honor of and celebrate those affected with this disease, both past and present,” shares DeAngelis. “This yearly event serves as the celebration of a woman who was more than just an honorary part of the Broadway community, and I am so proud of how we continue to build this as a means to education and celebration. With the continued education and non-profit support for future generations, we are proud to do our part in helping eradicate this disease, thus, preventing losses like mine and many others in this world.”

“If you know someone who has died of breast cancer, that means it was metastatic and spread beyond the breast to other parts of their body,” says Eagle Bowling. “I will never forget the day I heard the words that my breast cancer diagnosis was incurable because it had spread to my liver. I am grateful for people like Matt and the incredible Broadway community who recognize that research is the only way to end death from breast cancer and give patients more time with their loved ones. The positive energy that fills the room at this event gives me hope.”

“By supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of metastatic breast cancer research in the world and the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, The Janice Jam is driving change to improve outcomes and save lives,” said BCRF Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry. “In 2024 an estimated 200,000 people are living with MBC, up from 140,000 in 2014—evidence that we are successfully extending the lives of metastatic breast cancer patients thanks to improved treatments. More women are living longer, and we are accelerating progress so that all women can live without the life-threatening power of MBC.

The event will be on Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 7:30 pm, doors open at 6:00 pm with Pre-show entertainment. Specialty cocktails and a full cash bar and menu will be available to all attendees throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $65 (General Admission), $99 (Priority Standing), and a limited number of $2,500 (VIP Pre-show cocktail reception and tables) are available at https://give.bcrf.org/event/the-janice-jam/e567137. Tax-deductible donations can be made here as well. 100% of net proceeds benefit BCRF's breast cancer research initiatives.

For $50 guests can attend an add-on post-show party Speakeasy Soirée featuring DJ Mike Borowski, burlesque and cirque-style performers, plus more Broadway surprises.

Pre-show entertainment at Haswell Green's and the Speakeasy Soirée will be hosted by Stage Time NYC.