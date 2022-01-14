John Ciccolini to Bring FRANK SINATRA SCREWED UP MY LIFE! to The Duplex

NYC- Ol' Blue Eyes meets modern romance in the hit comedy Frank Sinatra Screwed Up My Life!, a one-man fusion of music and stand-up. When a nerdy kid in Newark, NJ conjures the spirit of Frank Sinatra as his tour guide on the rocky road to romance, awkward and hilarious relationship angst meets old-school, in-your-face "practical" advice from the greatest crooner of all time - with predictably-comical results. Playing both awkward teen and The Chairman Of The Board, John Ciccolini sings Sinatra's greatest hits and shares a universal story of a young man's road from cringe-worthy romantic hopeful to committed adult - and even Frank himself might learn a thing or two about modern romance.

This hysterical show will have audiences both laughing with recognition as John makes every mistake you can think of on his road to romance, and humming along to some of the greatest songs in the Great American Songbook.

"Frank Sinatra SCREWED UP MY LIFE!" swings with a comedic, coming-of-age stand-up musical celebration of the hopeless romantic in all of us. The show will play The Duplex in NYC on Saturday, Feb 11 at 9:30.



John Ciccolini has guested on over 30 national television shows including How To Get Away Murder, Scandal, Fresh Off The Boat, Castle, Dexter and ER. Frank Sinatra Screwed Up My Life is his first play, and won the LA Weekly Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, and the LA Comedy Fest Award for Best Comedy Writing.

