Joel Grey's Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Eyes Broadway Transfer

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof has become one of the hottest tickets of the summer, with its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage just extended through October 25th. But the tradition might endure beyond October...

According to the Wall Street Journal, NYTF has invited notable producers to the show in hopes of transferring the musical to a venue either on or off Broadway. NYTF Chief Executive Officer Christopher Massimine told WSJ: "You see something like this happen once in a blue moon." He also revealed that a decision on the show's future will likely be made by October first.

Fiddler ion the Roof is presented with English and Russian supertitles, and helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey. Playing the iconic roles of Yente, Tevye, and Golde are, respectively, comedian and Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman (Charlie And the Chocolate Factory, The Addams Family, Hairspray, Xanadu), and Broadway veterans Steven Skybell (Fiddler On The Roof, Wicked, The Full Monty), and Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler On The Roof, West Side Story, Grease, Evita).

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You